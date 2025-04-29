Closures inbound for Rt. 29 in Virginia

Heads up if you’re driving Route 29 in Virginia on the weekends — major closures are coming.

Heads up if you’re driving Route 29 in Virginia on the weekends — major closures are coming.

Weather permitting, both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 29 will be shut down to through traffic between Clifton Road-Stringfellow Road (Route 645) and the Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) on four upcoming weekends.

This is part of the Route 29 widening project, and crews will be installing a new culvert near 13100 Route 29, just west of Hampton Forest Way/Meadow Estates Drive.

Here’s the full closure schedule — mark your calendars:

10 p.m. Friday, May 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 5

10 p.m. Friday, May 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 12

10 p.m. Friday, May 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 19

10 p.m. Friday, May 30 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 2

There won’t be a closure over Memorial Day weekend (May 23–26).

If you live or need to get to a property inside the closed zone, you’ll still have access — but you won’t be able to drive all the way through. Everyone else will be detoured via Clifton Road, Braddock Road (Route 620), and the Fairfax County Parkway. Keep an eye out for the posted detour signs.

The plan is to widen Route 29 between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive. The work includes:

Widening 1.5 miles of road from four lanes to six

Improving sight distance by fixing elevation changes

Adding shared-use paths for bikes and pedestrians

Connecting with trails near Fairfax County Parkway and West Ox Road

VDOT says the whole thing should be wrapped up by spring 2026.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.