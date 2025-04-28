Gov. Wes Moore: Maryland made ‘good faith’ offer to keep Commanders in Landover

Hours after the Washington Commanders announced they’d reached an agreement with D.C. on a plan to relocate the team to the old RFK Stadium site, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the state made a “good faith, very strong” offer to keep the team at Northwest Stadium in Landover.

Speaking at an unrelated event in Riverdale on Monday afternoon, Moore said that during negotiations, he was “very clear” he felt Maryland was the best place for them to play.

The Commanders have a lease at Northwest Stadium through 2027 and team owner Josh Harris has said he wants a new facility to be ready by 2030.

During a news conference, Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled plans for a nearly $4 billion deal to build a new stadium and entertainment district. When the Commanders’ new ownership group, led by Harris, purchased the team from former owner Dan Snyder, it expressed a desire to have the team eventually return to D.C.

“We made what I think is not just a good faith, but a very strong offer for them,” Moore said. “But they were just very clear that they wanted the Washington Commanders in Washington, D.C. And I get it. You had an ownership group that paid a lot of money for that team, and I understand that.”

From the beginning, Moore said the franchise made it known that they, “wanted to return the team to its spiritual home of Washington, D.C.”

In December, Moore and Harris signed a memorandum of understanding, which said the Commanders would be responsible for tearing down Northwest Stadium and redeveloping the area if the team opted to relocate.

Moore said he has “very real confidence that they are going to hold to their word and they’re going to do what they promised to the people of the state of Maryland.”

During talks with the new ownership group, Moore said he expressed his desire that the owners “were not just going to leave Maryland with an RFK Stadium, with an empty stadium that people are just looking around saying, ‘Who’s going to pay for it?’”

The team’s decision to relocate is the second seemingly-major economic blow to Maryland in the last few months.

The General Services Administration selected Greenbelt as the location for the next FBI headquarters in 2023. But last month, President Donald Trump said he would halt those plans, because he wants to keep the agency in D.C.

When asked specifically about the possible consequences of those two things, Moore said most Marylanders aren’t thinking about the team’s return to Washington. Instead, he said, they’re focusing on what can be done to make the Landover neighborhood where Northwest Stadium sits better.

“The commitment that I have is what we are seeing now, what we’re going to see in the future, it will be better,” Moore said. “That’s a commitment that we’re making to the people of Prince George’s County. They can be actually very optimistic about what the future of the land is going to look like.”

