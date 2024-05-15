Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Search underway in Prince…

Search underway in Prince George’s Co. after shooting targeting detective

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 15, 2024, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A search is underway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for four or more suspects, at least one of whom opened fire on a county police detective Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the area of Trumbull Drive in Marlton just after 7 p.m., when “at least one male suspect fired a weapon multiple times” at a Prince George’s County Police Department detective, PGPD said in a post on X.

Some of the bullets struck the detective’s vehicle, but the officer was not injured. PGPD said the detective did not return fire.

According to the department, the detective spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked Wednesday afternoon in the Clinton area. At least four male suspects were inside and bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired at the detective, police said.

No arrests were made after what police said was “an extensive search.”

Police urged anyone with information on the case to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up