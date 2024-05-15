Search underway in Prince George’s Co. after shooting targeting detective

A search is underway in Prince George's County, Maryland, for four or more suspects, at least one of whom opened fire on a county police detective Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the area of Trumbull Drive in Marlton just after 7 p.m., when “at least one male suspect fired a weapon multiple times” at a Prince George’s County Police Department detective, PGPD said in a post on X.

Some of the bullets struck the detective’s vehicle, but the officer was not injured. PGPD said the detective did not return fire.

According to the department, the detective spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked Wednesday afternoon in the Clinton area. At least four male suspects were inside and bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired at the detective, police said.

No arrests were made after what police said was “an extensive search.”

Police urged anyone with information on the case to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

