Police: Prince George’s Co. murder-suicide of married couple under investigation

Prince George's County, Maryland, police are investigating what they said was a domestic-related murder-suicide in Beltsville of a married couple in their 70s.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating what they said was a domestic-related murder-suicide at the Beltsville home of a married couple in their 70s.

Ji Tu, 78, and spouse Li Tu, 72, were found suffering gunshot wounds in their home in the 3600 block of Stonehall Drive when officers arrived Thursday around 6:25 p.m. for a welfare check, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police said Ji Tu was the murder suspect and shot his spouse before killing himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and the motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation can call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous and should refer to case number 24-0026669.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.