Prince George’s Co. officer facing domestic violence charges freed from jail

A Prince George’s County police corporal charged with domestic violence against his wife was ordered to private home detention after…

A Prince George’s County police corporal charged with domestic violence against his wife was ordered to private home detention after making his first appearance in court Wednesday.

For now, the charges against 28-year-old Robert Harvin are two misdemeanors, but prosecutors hinted there’s evidence that could lead to felony charges in the case.

Harvin was arrested early Tuesday after police were called to his home in Laurel when his wife used his police radio to call for help. Prosecutors say that’s because Harvin broke her phone, something they said is a common practice among domestic abusers.

Harvin initially said both he and his wife got violent with each other, pointing to a bite mark on his arm, according to prosecutors.

But Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Garth said bruising around the neck of Harvin’s wife, indicated she was trying to break her way out of a choke hold. That could lead to first-degree felony assault charges in the future.

In addition, home surveillance cameras showed that Harvin attacked first, according to charging documents and Garth’s statements in court.

Harvin has had his police powers suspended and his equipment and service weapon confiscated. For now, he’s suspended with pay.

Prosecutors pushed for him to be held without bond, saying that was what Harvin’s wife had requested.

But a judge allowed Harvin to be held on private home detention, persuaded by the argument that he had no prior accusations of domestic violence and that he would be closely supervised by his parents, who are allowing him to stay in an apartment they own.

Harvin’s mother is a captain in the Prince George’s County Police Department and his father is a former deputy police chief.

The case is currently scheduled to go on trial in June.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.