3rd staffer claims she was sexually harassed by former DC deputy mayor, report details

A redacted version of an investigation into sexual harassments claims against John Falcicchio unveiled a third staffer claims she was targeted by the D.C. mayor’s former chief of staff.

File photo of John Falcicchio. (Getty Images for Prosper Africa/Tasos Katopodis) File photo of John Falcicchio. (Getty Images for Prosper Africa/Tasos Katopodis) A redacted version of an investigation into sexual harassment claims against John Falcicchio unveiled a third staffer claims she was targeted by the D.C. mayor’s former chief of staff.

D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau released the report on Friday following an independent investigation that looked into complaints made against the former top adviser to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Nadeau said the mayor’s office’s investigation into the sexual harassment claims was conducted with integrity but lacked resources, which led to some evidence, such as government devices, not being reviewed.

“There are some best practices that our government is still not following that need to be put in place and they need to be the law, not just the mayor’s order,” Nadeau said.

Moving forward, Nadeau said there should always be an independent investigation. This one costs taxpayers $750,000 and found a third subordinate who was sexually harassed by Falcicchio did not file a complaint.

The redacted report also stated the former D.C. chief of staff and deputy mayor had a consensual relationship with a subordinate.

“They call it a modus operandi of pursuing sexual relationships with subordinates and using the office as a ‘dating pool,'” Nadeau said.

Her comments about the report come after a full version — without redactions — was leaked by a member of the media Monday evening.

“I’m greatly disappointed that someone chose to leak the report to the media before redactions could be made to protect the victims. This is exactly the kind of thing that makes victims hesitate to come forward. Our Number One priority in this has been to protect the identities of the complainants and prevent them from being traumatized yet again,” Nadeau wrote in a statement on Monday.

Last week, D.C. also reached a settlement with two women who accused Falcicchio of sexual harassment.

Attorneys representing the two women released a statement saying they also could not discuss details involving the settlement.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.