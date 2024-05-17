There are now more options to shop at Costco, even for nonmembers

Customers can now use the Uber Eats app to get items from Costco delivered directly to them.

Costco has long been famous for being a store where shoppers can find just about anything they’re looking for in large quantities and at relatively low prices.

While shopping there is typically a membership-only experience, people who aren’t members are now being welcomed in through different ways.

At select locations around the country, including in the D.C. area, customers can now use the Uber Eats app to get items from Costco delivered directly to them, Uber executives recently announced.

Uber Eats is known for its broad infrastructure and quick delivery capabilities.

It will allow Costco to offer a wide range of items without handling the complexities of delivery operations directly.

“Uber Eats is teaming up with Costco to make it easier than ever to get everything you need delivered right to your door,” said Beryl Sanders, director of grocery and retail partnerships at Uber.

The service aims to cater to the growing demand for online shopping and home delivery, which was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While shoppers aren’t required to be a Costco member to order items on Uber Eats, members will save “an additional amount on every order” if they enter their membership ID along with the order, according to Sanders.

Deliveries from Costco, even for nonmembers, were already available through Instacart, but the addition of Uber Eats gives people even more options if they want to shop at Costco without visiting a physical location.

“Costco is really just a tap away,” Sanders said.

