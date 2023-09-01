Man charged with murder in missing Maryland teacher’s death

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have announced that a University Park man has been charged with the murder of a missing teacher that was last seen July 29.

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, have released these photos of Mariame Toure Sylla, known more commonly as Madame Sylla, who was last seen July 29. (Courtesy Greenbelt police)

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have announced that a University Park man has been charged with murder in the death of a missing teacher who was last seen more than a month ago.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that 33-year-old Harold Francis Landon III has been charged with murder in the death of 59-year-old Mariame Toure Sylla, who taught third grade at the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in Greenbelt.

“Miss Sylla was a much beloved teacher and a member of our community a valued member of our community,” Aziz said.

Sylla, also referred to as “Madame Sylla” by her students, never returned home after one of her regular walks in Prince George’s County’s Schrom Hills Park on July 29, police said.

Human remains were found in the 7300 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton on Aug. 1, police said, which were later determined to be Sylla’s.

Detectives discovered that Landon was in the park at the same time Sylla was abducted, and he was later identified through his vehicle, according to police.

There is no indication that Sylla and Landon knew each other, police said. They are still working to find a motive for the murder and determine where and when Sylla was killed.

Landon had been in police custody since Aug. 1 on an unrelated assault charge.

Tips came in to police from as far away as Pennsylvania about Sylla’s mysterious disappearance, according to Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers.

“These cases are cases that really do strike at the heart of all of us,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks at Friday’s press conference. “To have a beloved member of our community taken away from us in this way is just so devastating, we have so much work to do, we are really our resolve is strengthened, that we will continue to work hard to make sure that every member of our community is safe.”

Community members held a vigil on Aug. 4 for Sylla.

