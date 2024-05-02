Dulles breaks high temperature record last set in 2018

Thursday was another hot one — with some temperatures tying or toppling daily records last set in 2018. Here's what you need to know.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon hit 90 degrees in some parts of the D.C. area — the first time thermometers at Reagan National Airport hit 90 degrees this early in the year since 2018, according to the 7News First Alert Weather team.

It’s official 🌡️ 90° at @Reagan_Airport today, the earliest occurrence since 2018 and 14 days before the average first occurrence. It has also been 237 days since it was 90° in D.C. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/crqFWjPzYv — Jordan Evans (@jordanevanswx) May 2, 2024



By 6 p.m. Thursday, the record for Thursday’s date was tied at Reagan National at 91 degrees; tied at BWI Marshall Airport at 90 degrees; and the record was broken at Dulles International Airport when temperatures hit 91 degrees, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

The previous record for May 2 at Dulles was 88 degrees, and the average high in the region for this day of the year is 73 degrees.

Earlier this week, the area got an early taste of summer when temperatures got above 90 degrees Monday.

It reached 91 degrees at Dulles, breaking a 2017 record for April 29, and hit 92 degrees at BWI Marshall, shattering a 50-year-old record for that day.

Temperatures at Reagan National Airport fell just shy of a 1974 record for April 29 of 91 degrees — hitting 89 degrees on Monday.

If you think it’s way too early for all this heat, just be patient. A cool down is in store for the weekend, along with a lot of rain.

Full forecast

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Plan for sunshine and another warmer-than-average day across the DMV. Highs around 90 degrees will make it feel more like the middle of summer. Fortunately, humidity levels will remain low. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen with a very high UV index today.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy

Highs: 59-66

Winds: Light and variable

It will be a dry and comfortable night ahead with low temperatures in the 60s for most.

FRIDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds

Highs: 77-85

Winds: Southeast 5-15, gusts 20 mph

We’ll round out the week with continued warmer than average temperatures. High temperatures will be lower than Thursday, but still well above our seasonal average of 73. Clouds will thicken at night, as our next weather maker moves in for the weekend.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy and cooler, scattered showers

Highs: 75-85

Winds: NE to SE 5-15, gusts 20 mph

It will look and feel a little different outdoors this weekend. Saturday will be overcast and cool with highs in the 60s. Scattered showers are likely, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy, rain and storms likely

Highs: 72-76

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

It will be another overcast day, but high temperatures will be warmer, in the 70s with higher humidity. Rain is likely and it may be heavy at times, especially in the morning. There is also the risk of thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals through the weekend will range from .50″ to over 1″.

