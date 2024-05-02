GW students hold pro-Israel rally during 8th day of protests supporting Gaza

A group of Jewish and pro-Israel students held a rally at The George Washington University in D.C. on Thursday "against campus antisemitism," as a pro-Palestinian protest and encampment continued on the campus for an eighth day.

Students say prayers during a GW rally on May 2, 2024, that organizers say was against campus antisemitism.(WTOP/Kate Ryan)

The rally began at 11 a.m. at G Street Park, with participants shouting chants of “Bring them home,” referring to hostages who were taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Rallygoers were joined by Republican Sen. Rick Scott, from Florida, who said the D.C. government was not doing enough to keep students safe during the more than weeklong pro-Palestinian protest. Relatives of hostages held by Hamas also spoke Thursday.

One student stressed that they denounce violence in all forms, and offered a prayer for all those who have suffered violence since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, while voicing strong support for Israel.

The rally remained peaceful, and there was a police presence nearby.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on GW’s campus have also remained nonviolent. On other college campuses, such as Columbia University in New York and UCLA, there have been clashes between police and protesters, leading to the arrest of hundreds of students nationwide.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

