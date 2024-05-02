Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » GW students hold pro-Israel…

GW students hold pro-Israel rally during 8th day of protests supporting Gaza

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 2, 2024, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Students say prayers during a GW rally on May 2, 2024, that organizers say was against campus antisemitism.(WTOP/Kate Ryan)

A group of Jewish and pro-Israel students held a rally at The George Washington University in D.C. on Thursday “against campus antisemitism,” as a pro-Palestinian protest and encampment continued on the campus for an eighth day.

The rally began at 11 a.m. at G Street Park, with participants shouting chants of “Bring them home,” referring to hostages who were taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Rallygoers were joined by Republican Sen. Rick Scott, from Florida, who said the D.C. government was not doing enough to keep students safe during the more than weeklong pro-Palestinian protest. Relatives of hostages held by Hamas also spoke Thursday.

One student stressed that they denounce violence in all forms, and offered a prayer for all those who have suffered violence since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, while voicing strong support for Israel.

The rally remained peaceful, and there was a police presence nearby.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on GW’s campus have also remained nonviolent. On other college campuses, such as Columbia University in New York and UCLA, there have been clashes between police and protesters, leading to the arrest of hundreds of students nationwide.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Hundreds of protesters gathered at George Washington University in D.C., on Thursday, April 25, 2024, over the Israel-Hamas war. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Hundreds of protesters gathered at George Washington University in D.C., on Thursday, April 25, 2024, over the Israel-Hamas war. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Hundreds of protesters gathered at George Washington University in D.C., on Thursday, April 25, 2024, over the Israel-Hamas war. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
George Washington University students rally on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Students sit among tents on the campus of George Washington University during a protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
A statue of George Washington is seen with a Palestinian flag during a rally at George Washington University during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University students set tents in the campus during a pro-Palestinians protests over the Israel-Gaza War, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Students sit among tents on the campus of George Washington University during a protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
People rally on the campus of George Washington University during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University students rally on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University students rally on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University students gather on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University has started putting up metal fencing around University Yard as encampments and protests continue Friday morning. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
George Washington University students demonstrate on the street after police close the student plaza during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Some students begin to move out of the encampment and protest on the sidewalk and surrounding area of George Washington University’s University Yard on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
George Washington University students pray on the street after police close the students plaza during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University students demonstrate on campus after police closed the students encampment during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University faculty professors Will Youmans, center right, and Rochelle Davis, center left, lead a group of professors during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University professors Rochelle Davis, from right, and Will Youmans lead a group of professors during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University police officers scan the area as students demonstrate on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war
George Washington University police officers scan the area as students demonstrate on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
George Washington University police close a student encampment as students demonstrate during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Chalk street graffiti on the campus of George Washington University that reads "Welcome to The DMV People's University for Gaza"
Chalk street graffiti on the campus of George Washington University that reads “Welcome to The DMV People’s University for Gaza,” as students demonstrate on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (WTOP/Linh Bui)
WTOP/Linh Bui
Tents pitched on George Washington University's campus as students demonstrate during a pro-Palestinian protest
Tents pitched on George Washington University’s campus as students demonstrate during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (WTOP/Linh Bui)
WTOP/Linh Bui
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
George Washington University police close a student encampment as students demonstrate during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
tents in the street
George Washington University students demonstrate on campus, setting up tents on H Street during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (WTOP/Linh Bui)
WTOP/Linh Bui
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
The Palestinian flag is flown during a protest of the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Biden Correspondents Dinner
George Washington University students protest the Israel-Hamas war at the university in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. President Joe Biden is set to deliver an election-year roast at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday, April 27, 2024, before a large crowd of journalists, celebrities and politicians against the backdrop of growing protests over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Students protest the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University
Students protest the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Students protest the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
A chalk statement is seen on the road leading to the George Washington University Yard as students protest the Israel-Hamas war, in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
George Washington University students, who declined to provide their names, hug during a protest of the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. The student at left is inside the fence of the school’s University Yard, unable to leave because he would not be allowed back in. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Palestinian flag is seen above a stack of metal barrier
A Palestinian flag is seen above a stack of metal barriers piled at the center of George Washington University’s University Yard, after being dismantled by protesters, on Monday, April 29, 2024. (WTOP/Linh Bui)
WTOP/Linh Bui
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
A George Washington University student, who declined to give her name, works on a school assignment while joining other students in protesting the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Barricades torn down by demonstrators are piled in the center of an encampment by students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Barricades torn down by demonstrators are piled in the center of an encampment by students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
A banner reading “Just Say No To Genocide Joe” is unfurled on the ground at an encampment by students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
A person who declined to give their name maneuvers among tents at an encampment by students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Signs and flowers at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
About 100 tents were still up at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
A banner on a tent promoting resistance at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Food, water and other essentials at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Torn down metal barriers that protesters took down Monday at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Signs leaned against a tent at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Water and a sign at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
A faculty meeting area at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus. Faculty from GWU and other colleges have been periodically joining the demonstrations. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Posters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
A ‘Free Palestine’ banner at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
A banner and sign promoting resistance at the pro-Palestinian protest on George Washington University’s campus on the seventh day of the demonstration. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Campus Protests Then and Now
FILE – A person walks through an encampment by students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File
Pro-Palestinian protestors camped out on University Yard on May 1, 2024. (Telemundo-44)
Telemundo-44
Counter protester Caren Ayden, of Pikesville, Md., carries an Israeli flag as pro-Palestinian students demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Counter protester Caren Ayden, of Pikesville, Md., carries an Israeli flag as pro-Palestinian students demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Campus Protests Supporting Israel
FILE – Israeli supporters demonstrate at George Washington University where pro-Palestinian students protest over the Israel-Hamas war, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., shakes hands with supporters of Israel as they demonstrate at George Washington University where pro-Palestinian students protest over the Israel-Hamas war, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Demonstrators hold a mock trial on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, to protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: DC Metropolitan Police officers watch demonstrators as they rally in support of the Palestinian people on the campus of George Washington University on May 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some protestors calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: DC Metropolitan Police officers watch demonstrators as they rally in support of the Palestinian people on the campus of George Washington University on May 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some protestors calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold a mock trial on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, to protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Demonstrators hold a mock trial on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, to protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
The statue of George Washington is covered in stickers, a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh near a student encampment on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, as demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The statue of George Washington is covered in stickers, a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh near a student encampment on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, as demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 8: Law Enforcement stand along H Street near where they cleared a Pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University's University Yard on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some demonstrators calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 8: Law Enforcement stand along H Street near where they cleared a Pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University’s University Yard on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some demonstrators calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
DC Israel Palestinians Campus Protest
In this grab taken from video, protestors protesting the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University, in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)
WJLA via AP
Israel Palestinians Campus Protest
In this image taken from video, protestors against the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)
WJLA via AP
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Demonstrators clash with the officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at George Washington University in Washington, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the university and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president.
Demonstrators clash with D.C. police officers at George Washington University in Washington, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the university and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president. (Sage Russell/GW Hatchet via AP)
Sage Russell/GW Hatchet via AP
Officers of the Metropolitan Police Department pepper spray demonstrators at George Washington University in Washington, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the university and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president.
D.C. police officers pepper spray demonstrators at George Washington University in Washington, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the university and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president. (Sage Russell/GW Hatchet via AP)
Sage Russell/GW Hatchet via AP
(1/63)
George Washington University police officers scan the area as students demonstrate on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war
Chalk street graffiti on the campus of George Washington University that reads "Welcome to The DMV People's University for Gaza"
Tents pitched on George Washington University's campus as students demonstrate during a pro-Palestinian protest
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
tents in the street
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Biden Correspondents Dinner
Students protest the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Palestinian flag is seen above a stack of metal barrier
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Campus Protests Then and Now
Counter protester Caren Ayden, of Pikesville, Md., carries an Israeli flag as pro-Palestinian students demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Campus Protests Supporting Israel
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: DC Metropolitan Police officers watch demonstrators as they rally in support of the Palestinian people on the campus of George Washington University on May 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some protestors calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Demonstrators hold a mock trial on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, to protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The statue of George Washington is covered in stickers, a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh near a student encampment on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, as demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 8: Law Enforcement stand along H Street near where they cleared a Pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University's University Yard on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some demonstrators calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
DC Israel Palestinians Campus Protest
Israel Palestinians Campus Protest
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Demonstrators clash with the officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at George Washington University in Washington, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the university and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president.
Officers of the Metropolitan Police Department pepper spray demonstrators at George Washington University in Washington, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the university and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president.
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up