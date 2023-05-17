Attempted murder charges for 2 Prince George’s Co. teens in school bus assault

Prince George's County police announced that two of the suspects involved in an assault on a middle school student aboard a bus earlier this month have been arrested and are being tried as adults.

The suspects in custody were identified as a 14-year-old boy from Suitland and a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills. Police did not release their names. They are being charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, assault and other weapons-related charges.

An active search is underway for the third suspect.

On Monday, May 1, authorities say three people dressed in black boarded a school bus near Iverson Street and Sutler Drive in Oxon Hill as a bus driver was completing an after-school drop-off route. Police say three suspects then assaulted the lone remaining student on the bus, pushing him towards the back and firing a gun that malfunctioned three times. Ammunition was recovered from the scene by police, police said.

A bus aide and the bus driver were on the bus at the time of the assault.

Martin Diggs, president of ACE-AFSCME local 2250, which represents school support staff including bus drivers, told WTOP that the bus driver called over her radio for help. While doing so, two of the attackers left the bus. One stayed on and continued to fight the student.

The student who was assaulted suffered minor injuries.

Diggs said while he realizes this is an isolated incident, he does feel the school system can do much more to keep students and staff at the schools safe.

This investigation is still ongoing, as detectives try to determine motive. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.