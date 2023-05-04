Prince George’s Co. police release photos of 3 suspects in attempted school bus shooting

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects they boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler.

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler.

All three suspects are also believed to be juveniles, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The bus was stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive at about 4:55 p.m. Monday to drop off students, when the three suspects boarded and began to attack a student, police said.

Martin Diggs, president of ACE-AFSCME Local 2250, which represents school support staff including bus drivers, told WTOP that the three rushed past the bus driver, and a bus aide and pulled the student to the back of the bus.

“One of the three assailants, they had a gun on them, and they fired the gun three times. But for some reason, by the grace of the God, the gun did not fire,” Diggs said.

Police said the gun appears to have malfunctioned. They said ammunition was recovered from inside the bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault, police said.

The bus driver and the aide were not injured, but Diggs said the driver is “totally terrified” by what happened.

Police said they are still investigating the motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.