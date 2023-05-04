Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police release photos of 3 suspects in attempted school bus shooting

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 4, 2023, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County)
Courtesy Prince George's County
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County)
Courtesy Prince George's County
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County)
Courtesy Prince George's County
(1/3)
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle-schooler. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have released surveillance photos of three masked suspects who boarded a school bus earlier this week and tried to shoot a middle schooler.

All three suspects are also believed to be juveniles, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The bus was stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive at about 4:55 p.m. Monday to drop off students, when the three suspects boarded and began to attack a student, police said.

Martin Diggs, president of ACE-AFSCME Local 2250, which represents school support staff including bus drivers, told WTOP that the three rushed past the bus driver, and a bus aide and pulled the student to the back of the bus.

“One of the three assailants, they had a gun on them, and they fired the gun three times. But for some reason, by the grace of the God, the gun did not fire,” Diggs said.

Police said the gun appears to have malfunctioned. They said ammunition was recovered from inside the bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault, police said.

The bus driver and the aide were not injured, but Diggs said the driver is “totally terrified” by what happened.

Police said they are still investigating the motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Jack Moore

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up