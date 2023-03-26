MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
Pedestrian struck and killed on the Capital Beltway, temporarily stops all traffic

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 26, 2023, 6:26 AM

WTOP's Dan Ronan was on the scene of the crash and described the bumper to bumper traffic

A pedestrian is dead after being struck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway during the predawn hours on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

It happened near New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County around 2:45 a.m. and the crash led police to close both directions of Interstate 495 between Interstate 95 and University Boulevard.

Details about the crash, including the pedestrian’s identity, aren’t publicly known.

WTOP’s Dan Ronan was on the scene and stuck in the bumper to bumper traffic.

Maryland State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 495 on March 26, 2023.

“A short time ago, I saw several people get out of their cars, walk up to the emergency workers and try to talk to them to get some answers,” he said.

WTOP traffic reported that some lanes reopened on the Outer Loop around 3:45 a.m. and that the crash investigation cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Joe Fox, Dan Ronan and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Ciara Wells

