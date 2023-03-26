Pedestrian struck and killed on the Capital Beltway, temporarily stops all traffic

A pedestrian is dead after being struck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway during the predawn hours on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Dan Ronan was on the scene of the crash and described the bumper to bumper traffic

A pedestrian is dead after being struck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway during the predawn hours on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

It happened near New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County around 2:45 a.m. and the crash led police to close both directions of Interstate 495 between Interstate 95 and University Boulevard.

Details about the crash, including the pedestrian’s identity, aren’t publicly known.

WTOP’s Dan Ronan was on the scene and stuck in the bumper to bumper traffic.

“A short time ago, I saw several people get out of their cars, walk up to the emergency workers and try to talk to them to get some answers,” he said.

WTOP traffic reported that some lanes reopened on the Outer Loop around 3:45 a.m. and that the crash investigation cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

Adelphi: I-495/Beltway Outer Loop between I-95 (#27) and MD-193/University Blvd (#29) right lane gets by at the crash involving pedestrian. Inner Loop has fully reopened. #dctraffic https://t.co/ribJyV7Rgl — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) March 26, 2023

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Joe Fox, Dan Ronan and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.