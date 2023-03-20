Man killed in shooting near District Heights

A man is dead after being shot during the predawn hours on Monday in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man is dead after being shot during the predawn hours on Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened in the 6200 block of Alpine Street in District Heights just after 2 a.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The man hasn’t been publicly identified.

Police are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here’s a map of the area where the shooting happened.