Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 8:00 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights.

Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Prince George’s County police said Morris died at the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and indictment in this case.

Below is the area where the incident took place:

