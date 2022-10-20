Man killed in District Heights shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, Thursday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police say it happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue by the BP gas station.

Once police arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

FATAL SHOOTING : Around 2:10 pm officers responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/HYmm7mDQIP — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 20, 2022

Below is the area where it happened.