Man killed in District Heights shooting

October 20, 2022, 8:23 PM

A man is dead following a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, Thursday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police say it happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue by the BP gas station.

Once police arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

