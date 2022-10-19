Annapolis man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland man.

Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead on the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

Police said that Lynch was struck in the eastbound lanes. They are looking for a 2002-2006 dark-colored or black Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle is suspected to have heavy front-end damage on its passenger side and missing portions of its passenger side headlight, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Additionally, it appears that previous unrelated repairs were made to the front passenger portion of the vehicle, which was repainted using a black spray paint, according to the release.

Anyone with information should call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Please refer to case number 22-0050597.

Below is the area where it happened.