RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea | Network caught providing tech to Russia | Putin declares martial law | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Annapolis man killed in…

Annapolis man killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 19, 2022, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland man.

Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead on the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

Police said that Lynch was struck in the eastbound lanes. They are looking for a 2002-2006 dark-colored or black Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle is suspected to have heavy front-end damage on its passenger side and missing portions of its passenger side headlight, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Additionally, it appears that previous unrelated repairs were made to the front passenger portion of the vehicle, which was repainted using a black spray paint, according to the release.

Anyone with information should call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Please refer to case number 22-0050597.

Below is the area where it happened.

 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA holding 'all hands on deck' event to onboard critically needed hires more quickly

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

White House leaders see ‘momentum’ in ambitious federal cybersecurity overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up