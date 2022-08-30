RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Md. gang member pleads guilty to extorting business owners

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 9:18 PM

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to extorting business owners in Langley Park.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland said Jilmer Hernandez-Alvarado, 27, of Hyattsville is a member of MS-13, “an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States.”

According to Hernandez-Alvarado’s plea, the gang created income from a number of sources, such as extorting money from businesses, including unlicensed businesses where the gang operated.

From February 2018 to December 2020, Hernandez-Alvarado along with other gang members planned to extort money or “rent” payments from several business owners through threats of violence, a Justice Department news release said.

They threatened to harm the business owners if they did not pay.

Hernandez-Alvarado faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the extortion conspiracy. He has a sentencing date of Dec. 5.

