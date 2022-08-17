WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Ukrainians flee Russian-occupied Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost | Donetsk, North Korea seek 'beneficial' ties
Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 6:26 AM

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday.

Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.

When the ride arrived, Strowbridge is accused of trying to rob and then shooting its driver, identified as 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring.

Officers, responding to a call for a welfare check, found Esleiman dead inside his vehicle.

According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, the Uber pickup had been ordered by a friend of Strowbridge’s who later told police that “his friend intended to commit a robbery.”

While executing a search warrant at Strowbridge’s home, police found a loaded handgun and ammunition matching fired cartridge casings found at the shooting’s scene.

Strowbridge was taken into custody Tuesday on first- and second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

