Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, earlier this month.

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday.

Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.

When the ride arrived, Strowbridge is accused of trying to rob and then shooting its driver, identified as 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring.

Officers, responding to a call for a welfare check, found Esleiman dead inside his vehicle.

According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, the Uber pickup had been ordered by a friend of Strowbridge’s who later told police that “his friend intended to commit a robbery.”

While executing a search warrant at Strowbridge’s home, police found a loaded handgun and ammunition matching fired cartridge casings found at the shooting’s scene.

Strowbridge was taken into custody Tuesday on first- and second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.