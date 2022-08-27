RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 27, 2022, 1:09 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court.

Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville.

On Aug. 18, Hyattsville and Prince George’s County police arrived at the Mall at Prince George’s for a shooting. They found Herring shot several times at the food court, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation found that Jones shot Herring during a verbal dispute, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Jones faces first- and second-degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information on Jones should call police at 301-516-2512 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Herring’s killing was the second at the same mall in the past five months. In March, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery was fatally shot inside the mall.

