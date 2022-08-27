DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court.

Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville.

Detectives are seeking the community’s help in the whereabouts of 33-year-old Stephon Jones of Washington, DC who is charged with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Darrion Herring. https://t.co/HGNALGwJBf pic.twitter.com/QyKr38poCr — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 26, 2022

On Aug. 18, Hyattsville and Prince George’s County police arrived at the Mall at Prince George’s for a shooting. They found Herring shot several times at the food court, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation found that Jones shot Herring during a verbal dispute, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Jones faces first- and second-degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information on Jones should call police at 301-516-2512 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Herring’s killing was the second at the same mall in the past five months. In March, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery was fatally shot inside the mall.