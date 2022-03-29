RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | Philly restaurant owner’s journey to feed refugees | How to help
Prince George’s Co. police identify man killed in mall shooting

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 3:55 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed inside a mall on Friday.

Daquan Dockery, 22, of D.C., was shot just before 6:30 p.m. at the Mall of Prince George’s on East-West Highway in Hyattsville.

Police found Dockery inside a store suffering from a gunshot wound. A Prince George’s County officer, who was in the mall at the time of the shooting, was the first to find Dockery.

The officer tried to perform lifesaving measures, but Dockery died at the scene.

City of Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod J. Towers said at a press conference on Friday they are looking for at least one shooter and two other people who were nearby.

Prince George’s County police, who investigates all homicides in Hyattsville, said Monday in a news release that detectives do not believe the shooting was “a random crime.”

Dockery’s mother, Elizabeth Dockery, told NBC Washington, that she last saw her 22-year-old son Friday morning.

Watch video from WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington of the victim’s mother Elizabeth Dockery.

Daquan Dockery leaves behind his mother, two older brothers and a younger sister. NBC Washington reports he was a graduate of H.D. Woodson High School.

Prince George’s County Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information on what happened are asked to call police at 301-516-25-12. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

