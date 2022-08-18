WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Police: 1 person shot at Mall at Prince George’s

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 18, 2022, 5:08 PM

Police are responding to shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s, in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the mall around 4 p.m. after a caller reported shots fired in the area of the food court.

One person was shot; their condition is unknown at this time.

Helicopter footage from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington showed the mall being evacuated, with Prince George’s County first responders staging in the parking lot.

In a tweet, HPD asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

