Police: 1 person shot at Mall at Prince George’s

Police are responding to shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s, in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the mall around 4 p.m. after a caller reported shots fired in the area of the food court.

One person was shot; their condition is unknown at this time.

Helicopter footage from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington showed the mall being evacuated, with Prince George’s County first responders staging in the parking lot.

#BreakingNews confirmed shooting in the food court at the Mall at Prince Georges on East West Highway – suspect/victim info not released yet, large police and EMS response, avoid area @PGPDNews @nbcwashington #BREAKING #mallatprincegeorges pic.twitter.com/1OO0bI23oC — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) August 18, 2022

In a tweet, HPD asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

