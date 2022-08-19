Police ID man killed in Mall at Prince George’s shooting; release suspect photo

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have identified the man who was shot to death in a mall food court Thursday and have released photos of the suspected gunman.

Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville, was found with gunshot wounds in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville about 4 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random. They released images of the suspected gunman Friday afternoon.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

“As a member of this community, I come to our community and our city angry and disappointed that a man lost his life today in our mall,” said Hyattsville City Police Chief Jarod J. Towers during a news conference Thursday.

Herring’s killing was the second at the same mall in the past five months. In March, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery was fatally shot inside the mall.