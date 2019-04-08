202
Shooting in Prince George’s Co. leaves 2 men dead

By Zeke Hartner April 8, 2019 2:11 pm 04/08/2019 02:11pm
Two Frederick, Maryland, men in their 20s were killed in a shooting in Capitol Heights Sunday.

According to Prince George’s police, Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were shot around midnight. When police arrived on scene, they found Frazier had died from his injuries. Giles was taken to a nearby hospital, but died shortly after he got there.

Detectives are working to identify a motive and suspect, police said.

The Capitol Heights neighborhood sits on the Maryland side of the D.C.-Maryland boundary. In 2019, D.C. has seen a climbing homicide rate.

It was the second deadly shooting in Prince George’s County in a single day. An 18-year-old woman was killed late Sunday in Fort Washington.

