Prince George’s Co. voters received incorrect sample ballots

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 7:54 AM

The Prince George’s County Board of Elections mailed out thousands of incorrect versions of the sample ballots for Maryland’s primary election.

The Board of Elections sent out an alert, which stated incorrect sample ballots were sent to about 10,000 of the more than half-million eligible voters in Prince George’s County.

The county said staff are in the process of having the sample ballots reprinted and will mail them to “those who were impacted.”

The issue affected only sample ballots and not mail-in, early voting or Election Day ballots.

Primary day in Maryland is Tuesday, July 19.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

