Maryland primary election voter guide 2022

Maryland voters will face a wide array of choices all the way down the ballot when they go to vote in this summer’s primary.

Voters are picking candidates for the top three posts in the state — governor, attorney general and comptroller — who will face off come November.

Most closely watched are the contests for governor, where both Democrats and Republicans are making their picks to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan who is term-limited.

In addition, all eight U.S. House districts, including an open seat in the 4th District — which includes parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties — are up for grabs.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who’s running for a second Senate term, faces a Democratic challenger; and there are 10 Republicans on the GOP side vying to face him in November.

Plus, there are some crowded county executive and county council races across the D.C. area.

Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot.

Need to register to vote? Or update your registration?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 primary or to make any changes to your registration is Tuesday, June 28.

You can register to vote, check your registration or make changes online.

If you move and don’t update your registration, you may still be able to cast a provisional ballot at your new polling place or at an early voting center. Find more information on the State Board of Elections website.

Mail-in ballots

Maryland started sending mail-in ballot packets to registered voters who have already requested them starting the week of June 13. As of June 16, more than 414,000 Maryland voters have requested mail-in ballots.

Separately, the State Board of Elections also recently mailed roughly 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered voters.

If you didn’t receive a mail-in ballot and you want to vote via mail-in ballot, you must request one from the State Board of Elections or your local board. Your request must be received by July 12.

If you chose to receive your ballot by email, you will receive an email with a link that will allow you to print and mail your ballot.

If you chose to receive your mail-in ballot by U.S. Mail, follow the instructions with your ballot and return it in the postage-paid return envelope that accompanies your ballot.

When filling out your ballot, here are some pointers, from the State Board of Elections:

Use black ink to mark your ballot.

Sign the return envelope. Do not sign the ballot.

Seal your return envelope.

Send your ballot using the postage-paid return envelope.

If you want to return your mail-in ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than the date of the primary election — July 19.

You can use the voter lookup website to verify if your local board of elections received your request for a ballot.

Ballot drop-boxes: Where are they?

You can also return your completed ballot to the drop box in your county. Across the state, there are 288 boxes. They are now open and will remain open until July 19 at 8 p.m.

You can find the list of ballot drop boxes for your county below:

You can also see a complete list of ballot drop boxes across Maryland on the State Board of Elections website.

Early in-person voting

If you want to vote early in-person, there will be eight days of early voting.

Early voting runs from Thursday, July 7 through Thursday, July 14. The hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they live.

A complete list of early voting centers in each county is available online.

During early voting, you can make some changes to your registration. For example, if you moved you can update your address. However, you can’t change your party affiliation until after the election.

In-person voting on primary day?

Primary day is Tuesday, July 19. If you want to vote in-person on that day, you can look up your polling place online.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on July 19.

What’s on the ballot?

This section will be updated. For now, find links to the officials ballots for your county below: