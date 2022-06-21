Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Mental health center opens…

Mental health center opens in Prince Georges Co.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 21, 2022, 5:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Finding a convenient place for mental health services will now be a little easier for Prince Georges County residents, with a new behavioral health center opening in Lanham, Maryland. 

“Our community is in crisis, and we are in deep pain,” Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during the grand opening of the Luminis Health Behavioral Health Center.

“Prince George’s County ordered a community health needs assessment, and this assessment identified behavioral health as a leading health priority for Prince George’s County.” 

Currently there are only two such facilities for the nearly 1 million people in the county. Many residents who seek mental health care in Prince Georges County have to go to D.C. or a neighboring Maryland county. The other option for many is a visit to the emergency room. 

“Episodic mental health care delivered through an emergency room is not the best way to treat,” said Deneen Richmond, the president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. 

The 31,000-square-foot facility will feature an outpatient mental health center, behavioral health walk-in urgent care, a psychiatric day treatment program, an eight-bed addiction residential service area and a substance use disorder intensive outpatient treatment program.

Those services will be available to the public in the coming weeks. 

In early 2023, they will open a 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric unit on the second floor. 

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the Prince George’s County Council shifted $20 million from the building of a public safety training facility towards the construction of the behavioral health center. 

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up