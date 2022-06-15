Park at National Harbor will include DC region’s biggest American flag

The park is brimming with patriotism and will include the largest American flag in the region, and one of the very biggest you’ll find anywhere in the country.

Construction crews began work Tuesday — Flag Day — on a park at National Harbor that aims to open Sept. 11, which is Patriot Day.

The Spirit Park at National Harbor will brim with patriotism, and will include the largest American flag in the region, and one of the very biggest you’ll find anywhere in the country.

“Every city needs a park, and National Harbor is no exception,” said Kent Digby, executive vice president of National Harbor. “The flag itself is 50 by 80 feet — or 4,000 square feet of flag, which is quite large … it’s as tall as the Capital Wheel.”

It’ll fly from a pole 177.7 feet high, since the very first Flag Day was observed in 1777.

“It will be virtually impossible to miss,” Digby said, since visitors will drive right under it as they arrive. “The park is fully lighted and it will fly 24/7, seven days a week,” Digby added.

Surrounding the flag will be 13 smaller American flags, forming a ring in a similar manner to the one encircling the Washington Monument. New artwork will also be featured there, including sculptures of presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.

Sculptures of American bison specially crafted for the park will also be on display. Rose bushes, oak trees and other “national” features will be incorporated into its landscaping.

“The park itself is set up for doing something special in it,” he added, since it’ll include an amphitheater for concerts and other events as well.

The proximity of National Harbor to the Potomac River means that there will be more than enough of a breeze to help the nylon flag wave.

“Even a flag this large, about 160 pounds … only takes about an 8 to 12 mph breeze to have it fly,” said Digby. “National Harbor enjoys some great breezes because of the water, and the movement of air over the water and over the land, so I think the flag is going to fly a whole lot versus just sitting still.”