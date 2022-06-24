SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Freshman student charged with bringing ghost gun to Prince George’s Co. school

June 24, 2022, 8:10 AM

June 24, 2022, 8:10 AM

A high school freshman was arrested and charged for bringing a loaded ghost gun to his Hyattsville, Maryland, school on Thursday, the last day of classes before summer break.

Hyattsville Police said 16-year-old Jonathan Jared Lucero had a Polymer80 in his possession and was outside of Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Rd., when officers arrived.

The school was placed on lockdown as police search for two others in connection with the reported gun. Police didn’t say whether they believe the other two people are students.

Lucero has been charged as an adult with several misdemeanor gun offenses, including carrying a handgun on school property.

Recovered ghost gun and ammunition.
Recovered ghost gun and ammunition. (Courtesy/Hyattsville Police)

Police are still searching for two others related to the crime.

No one was hurt in this incident, police said.

Police and school staff are commending one Northwestern student, who they have not identified, for reporting the gun to the school’s on-duty resource officer.

“A brave student’s initial report of the gun and our officers’ quick response to this situation is a result of the close relationships our SROs have with our students and faculty, and is a testament to the kind of community policing we strive to achieve throughout our city,” said Hyattsville Chief of Police Jarod Towers in a news release.

“We are grateful for today’s actions by a student who saw something and reported it and the following swift response from school SROs and police who worked to ensure all students and staff remained safe and no one was injured,” Principal Dr. E. Carlene Murray said in a news release.

The incident at Northwestern is the second ghost gun arrest at a Prince George’s County school this week.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 13-year-old middle school student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington for bringing a loaded ghost gun to school.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

