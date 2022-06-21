Police: Pr. George’s Co. student, 13, had ghost gun at middle school

A 13-year-old middle school student who police say was showing students a loaded ghost gun he had in his waistband while at school is in custody, according to police in Prince George's County, Maryland.
The police said they took the student into custody at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the gun they recovered did not have an serial numbers.
One of the students who was shown the gun at the school on Allentown Road reported it.
