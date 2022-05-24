RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Police ID man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 1:50 PM

A three-car accident in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, kills one person. police said. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation)

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the man killed in Monday afternoon’s three-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant.

Jose Hernandez Chavez, 28, of Hyattsville, was waiting at a stoplight when his car was rear-ended by a pickup, causing his car to slam into the car ahead of him, police said.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Central Avenue near the intersection with Ritchie Road.

Police said the driver of the pickup was heading east on Central Avenue when it crashed into the back of Hernandez’s car.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other drivers were not injured.

Both sides of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant were closed for over five hours Monday evening following the crash.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

