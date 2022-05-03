RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
3-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant kills 1

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 9:36 PM

A three-car accident in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, kills one person. police said. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Transportation)

One person is dead after a three-car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue between Hampton Park Boulevard and Hill Road in Seat Pleasant, Seat Pleasant Police said.

Prince George’s County Fire Department told WTOP that one person was extracted and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. Police have not confirmed other victims and their health statuses.

Central Avenue remains closed in both directions as police investigate the cause of the crash. Police are asking resident to use alternative routes.

Below is the area of the crash

WTOP’s Mike Jakaitis contributed to this story. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

