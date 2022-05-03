3-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant kills 1

One person is dead after a three-car crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue between Hampton Park Boulevard and Hill Road in Seat Pleasant, Seat Pleasant Police said.

Prince George’s County Fire Department told WTOP that one person was extracted and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. Police have not confirmed other victims and their health statuses.

Central Avenue remains closed in both directions as police investigate the cause of the crash. Police are asking resident to use alternative routes.

Below is the area of the crash

