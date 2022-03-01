RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in Prince…

1 killed in Prince George’s County mall shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a mall in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Hyattsville City Police responded to a shooting inside the Mall of Prince George’s on East-West Highway.

Responding officers met a Prince George’s County police officer, who was at the mall at the time of the shooting, and found a man who had been shot inside of a clothing store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mall was evacuated during the investigation, Hyattsville City Police Chief Jarod J. Towers said in a news conference Friday night.

Towers said they have located video of suspects fleeing the mall and are working with Prince George’s County police, which will be leading the investigation. Towers said they are looking for at least one shooter and two other people who were nearby.

“This is shocking to us as it is to you and to our community. We have to work together on things like this to make sure this type of crime doesn’t happen here in the City of Hyattsville,” Towers said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the shooting took place

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up