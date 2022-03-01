1 killed in Prince George’s County mall shooting

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a mall in Prince George's County, Maryland.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Hyattsville City Police responded to a shooting inside the Mall of Prince George’s on East-West Highway.

Responding officers met a Prince George’s County police officer, who was at the mall at the time of the shooting, and found a man who had been shot inside of a clothing store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mall was evacuated during the investigation, Hyattsville City Police Chief Jarod J. Towers said in a news conference Friday night.

Towers said they have located video of suspects fleeing the mall and are working with Prince George’s County police, which will be leading the investigation. Towers said they are looking for at least one shooter and two other people who were nearby.

“This is shocking to us as it is to you and to our community. We have to work together on things like this to make sure this type of crime doesn’t happen here in the City of Hyattsville,” Towers said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the shooting took place