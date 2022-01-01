Police in Bowie, Md. release video of suspect in reported flare gun shooting

Police in Bowie, Maryland released video of a confirmed flare gun shooting that was reportedly connected to a road rage incident.

The incident happened on New Years Day on the 1500 Block of Excelsior Dr. according to police.

The suspect in the video is depicted having an argument with the victim who police said was shot in the face using the weapon. That victim has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told WTOP the weapon used was a flare gun and that preliminary investigations uncovered a road rage incident near the intersection of Highbridge Road and Annapolis Road.

Officials also said that the suspect was driving a white Ford pick-up truck with a white cap over the bed of the truck.

They described the suspect as a male in their early-to-mid 20s who had a “light complexion” and may have been Hispanic or African American. He appeared 5’6” – 5’8”, approximately 140lbs, and police said he was wearing a navy blue hoodie, jeans and tan work boots.

Police have asked anyone with information on this incident to contact the department at 240-544-5700.

The Bowie Police Dept is investigating a confirmed shooting incident which took place this morning, January 1, 2022, in the 1500 Blk of Excelsior Dr. Video footage captured the incident, partially shown here. Should you have info on this incident, contact us at 240-544-5700. pic.twitter.com/NKHbdkglwN — Bowie Police Department (@BowiePDNews) January 1, 2022

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

This is a developing story.