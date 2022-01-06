ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Captain White’s Seafood to open in Oxon Hill

January 6, 2022, 8:00 AM

Captain White’s Seafood is coming back, just not to D.C. The popular seafood place will open across the Potomac River in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

A Facebook post from Prince George’s County Real Estate Development News said the iconic seafood hub “will now call Oxon Hill near National Harbor in Prince George’s County its new home.”

Captain White’s Seafood plans to open later this year at 6308 Livingston Road, the former home of Pizza Italia and Franks Sports Bar, the post said.

Captain White’s Seafood barge left D.C. in November after a long dispute with D.C. and the developers of the Wharf.

Pete White, the third-generation operator of the market, called it a “hard day” when fresh seafood market left D.C. and not something the family wanted to do.

