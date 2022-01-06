Captain White’s Seafood to open in Oxon Hill

Captain White's Seafood, a popular D.C. seafood market that closed last year, will reopen later this year in Prince George's County.

Captain White’s Seafood is coming back, just not to D.C. The popular seafood place will open across the Potomac River in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

A Facebook post from Prince George’s County Real Estate Development News said the iconic seafood hub “will now call Oxon Hill near National Harbor in Prince George’s County its new home.”

Captain White’s Seafood plans to open later this year at 6308 Livingston Road, the former home of Pizza Italia and Franks Sports Bar, the post said.

Captain White’s Seafood barge left D.C. in November after a long dispute with D.C. and the developers of the Wharf.

Pete White, the third-generation operator of the market, called it a “hard day” when fresh seafood market left D.C. and not something the family wanted to do.