CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Bowie State University sheltering-in-place…

Bowie State University sheltering-in-place due to bomb threat

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s Bowie State University is sheltering-in-place Monday due to bomb threat, the university said.

The campus released the following statement:

Bowie State University this morning received information from Prince George’s County Police of a bomb threat indicating that explosives had been placed in academic building on the campus. All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated. The campus has been closed for the day with classes and university offices operating virtually. All campus residents have been advised to shelter in place. Bomb experts from Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police are on the campus to investigate the threat. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

An alert sent around 7:30 a.m. Monday said all classes would meet virtually, and that everyone on campus is advised to shelter-in-place until further notice.

A tweet from Bowie state said emergency personnel were on the scene evaluating the situation.

At least two other historically Black universities also received bomb threats.

Albany State University in Georgia canceled classes Monday.

Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College in Louisiana tweeted that a university is in lockdown.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up