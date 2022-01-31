Bowie State University sheltering-in-place due to bomb threat

A tweet from Bowie state said emergency personnel were on scene evaluating the situation.

Maryland’s Bowie State University is sheltering-in-place Monday due to bomb threat, the university said.

The campus released the following statement:

Bowie State University this morning received information from Prince George’s County Police of a bomb threat indicating that explosives had been placed in academic building on the campus. All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated. The campus has been closed for the day with classes and university offices operating virtually. All campus residents have been advised to shelter in place. Bomb experts from Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police are on the campus to investigate the threat. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

An alert sent around 7:30 a.m. Monday said all classes would meet virtually, and that everyone on campus is advised to shelter-in-place until further notice.

A tweet from Bowie state said emergency personnel were on the scene evaluating the situation.

Due to an Emergency on campus BSU will be closed temporarily today, 1/31/22. Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available. Classes will be virtual. pic.twitter.com/GSBJUAmFtP — Bowie State University (@BowieState) January 31, 2022

At least two other historically Black universities also received bomb threats.

Albany State University in Georgia canceled classes Monday.

Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College in Louisiana tweeted that a university is in lockdown.

Southern University and A&M College received a bomb threat this morning, Monday, January 31, 2022. The BR Land Mass has been placed in lockdown status. Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) January 31, 2022

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.