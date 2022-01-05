ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Bomb threats made to Howard University, other HBCUs

January 5, 2022, 10:26 AM

D.C. police are investigating a bomb threat that was made to Howard University late Tuesday afternoon.

Similar threats were phoned in to other historically Black colleges and universities around the country. All were later found to be hoaxes.

Howard said the school was notified by the Metropolitan Police Department that someone had phoned in claiming a pair of bombs had been placed inside the school’s administration building on 6th Street in Northwest.

An explosive ordinance team from MPD arrived and, working with Howard’s Department of Public Safety, evacuated the building to conduct a search.

“No active devices were found and the area was cleared,” the school said in a statement.

Similar threats were called in to other HBCUs around the country late Tuesday afternoon, including Norfolk State University in Virginia and North Carolina Central University in Durham.

All of those turned out to be hoaxes, too.

