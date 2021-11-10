Upper Marlboro man indicted in shooting death of his fiance

Dionte Sims, 38, of Upper Marlboro, faces a 19-count indictment, including multiple murder and illegal firearm-related charges in the murder of 39-year-old Dina Taylor, his fiance.

A grand jury in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has indicted a man in connection with the killing of his fiance in mid-September.

Dionte Sims, 38, of Upper Marlboro faces a 19-count indictment, including multiple murder and illegal firearm-related charges, with two enhancements for his alleged role in the death of 39-year-old Dina Taylor.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Robert Bowie Drive on Sept. 16 found Taylor unresponsive in the roadway. She was later pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Sims then barricaded himself inside his home for several hours and shot at two officers, according to authorities.

“What happened to this beautiful young woman was very sad and tragic,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release revealing the indictment. “My job is to seek justice for her and her loved ones and that is exactly what my office will do on their behalf.”

Sims is charged with common law murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and several gun-related counts, along with two enhancements for committing a crime of violence in the presence of a minor.