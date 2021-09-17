Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Suspect identified, charged in Upper Marlboro shooting death, barricade

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 17, 2021, 11:33 AM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police on Friday identified the suspect and the victim in Thursday’s barricade situation in Upper Marlboro.

Dionte Sims, 38, shot and killed his fiancée, Dina Taylor, in Cecily Court in the predawn hours of Thursday, police said. She was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sims then barricaded himself inside his residence for several hours and shot at two officers, according to authorities.

He’s being held without bond on charges of first- and second-degree murder, as well as attempted first-degree murder in shooting at the two officers.

Anyone with more information should call the police at 301-516-2512. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

