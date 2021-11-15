Maryland State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

NEW CARROLTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Police responded early Sunday morning to reports of a person in the roadway and an overturned vehicle in Prince George’s County.

When they arrived, they found a pedestrian in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as John Alieu Ted Fofana, of Landover Hills. A preliminary investigation indicates that Fofano was pulled over on the shoulder and outside his vehicle when a Chevy Silverado struck him and his vehicle.

Police identified the driver who fled on foot as Remington James Culver, of Washington, D.C. Culver was found after a search and taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police said charges are pending.

