Prince George’s County Health Dept.: COVID-19 numbers on a downward trend

The health department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, announced on Friday that its COVID-19 case numbers are on a downward trajectory, and the county could dip into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “moderate” transmission category soon.

As of Friday, the county stands at 56.09 new cases per week per 100,000 residents. Moderate transmission is defined as fewer than 50 new cases, and if the county’s status remains moderate for seven straight days, “we will revise the mask mandate for indoor public settings,” said Dr. George Askew, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education.

The numbers have been fluctuating all week, but as for weekly comparisons, on Oct. 22 the county’s number was 68; on Oct. 15, 103, and on Oct. 8, 97.

The county council on Wednesday extended the mask mandate until Dec. 9, but it can be changed if the numbers get better.

Earlier this week, Montgomery County dropped its mask mandate.

“The county has one of the higher vaccination rates in the nation with nearly 85% of eligible residents with at least one dose, while our COVID-19 community spread level is one of the lowest in Maryland and the Washington region,” Askew said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.