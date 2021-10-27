Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. extends…

Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The County Council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has passed a resolution to extend its indoor mask mandate and declaration of emergency.

The resolution cites Oct. 12 data that show the county’s infection rate is .97, with a positivity rate of 3.1%, and its daily case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 residents.

“COVID-19 continues to pose an imminent threat to the health, safety and welfare of County residents,” the resolution reads. “[S]everal relevant metrics are now in the medium or high level of disease transmission for the key metrics, and there is continued concern over community spread of new COVID-19 variants.”

If a retail store, restaurant or business doesn’t comply, they face fines up to $1,000 or closure.

The resolution went into effect Monday and stays in effect through Dec. 9 unless it’s amended or terminated.

Neighboring Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate lifts Thursday.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD leaders say automation isn't taking over any civilian jobs yet

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

Congress plans fixes for US military's AWOL weapons problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up