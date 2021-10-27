Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate

The County Council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has passed a resolution to extend its indoor mask mandate and declaration of emergency.
The resolution cites Oct. 12 data that show the county’s infection rate is .97, with a positivity rate of 3.1%, and its daily case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 residents.
“COVID-19 continues to pose an imminent threat to the health, safety and welfare of County residents,” the resolution reads. “[S]everal relevant metrics are now in the medium or high level of disease transmission for the key metrics, and there is continued concern over community spread of new COVID-19 variants.”
If a retail store, restaurant or business doesn’t comply, they face fines up to $1,000 or closure.
The resolution went into effect Monday and stays in effect through Dec. 9 unless it’s amended or terminated.
Neighboring Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate lifts Thursday.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Latest vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.