Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate

The Prince George's County Council in Maryland has passed a resolution to extend its indoor mask mandate and declaration of emergency.

The resolution cites Oct. 12 data that show the county’s infection rate is .97, with a positivity rate of 3.1%, and its daily case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 residents.

“COVID-19 continues to pose an imminent threat to the health, safety and welfare of County residents,” the resolution reads. “[S]everal relevant metrics are now in the medium or high level of disease transmission for the key metrics, and there is continued concern over community spread of new COVID-19 variants.”

If a retail store, restaurant or business doesn’t comply, they face fines up to $1,000 or closure.

The resolution went into effect Monday and stays in effect through Dec. 9 unless it’s amended or terminated.

Neighboring Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate lifts Thursday.

