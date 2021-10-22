Man killed in Landover shooting

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal shooting in Landover.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive in Palmer Park.

Police found a man in a parking lot who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-8477.

We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 1900 Block of Belle Haven Drive in Palmer Park. pic.twitter.com/FKGGidMbJD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 22, 2021

Below is the area where it happened.