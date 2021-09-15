Prince George’s Co., other school systems facing bus driver shortage

Like many others in the D.C. region, the public school system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they are facing a bus driver shortage.

The school system is now adjusting bus routes and assignments and encouraging families to drive students to school when possible.

In a letter, interim schools CEO Monica Goldson said the impact of the nationwide bus driver shortage is persisting in Prince George’s County despite ramped up recruitment efforts.

“We are still in urgent need of drivers and continue to hold bus driver job fairs every two weeks in an effort to close the gap,” Goldson said.

The school system is also looking at new ways to recruit more drivers including paid commercial driver’s license (CDL) training, competitive pay and a robust benefits package.

Goldson said there were new drivers in the pipeline and they “will get them on the road as soon as they complete training.”

In an effort to manage the current shortage, “bus routes and assignments may be adjusted, resulting in a new bus assignments, increased ride times and more students sharing bus routes.”

For additional assistance, students and parents are being encouraged to use the Stopfinder app, the Transportation Resolution System or the transportation hotline at 301-952-6570 in operation daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.