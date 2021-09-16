A man was abducted from a home in Laurel, Maryland, and forced to withdraw money from ATMs after a home invasion on Wednesday, according to police.

Now, Laurel police are asking anyone who may have seen anything — or who may have doorbell camera footage that captured the scene — to contact police.

The robbery and abduction were reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Londonberry Court, Laurel police said.

Three armed suspects, they said, entered the home through a rear entrance and stole a number of personal items. Two of the suspects then grabbed the man, while the remaining suspect stayed with the other adults who were inside the home.

The abducted man was then driven to multiple ATMs in the Laurel area and forced to withdraw large amounts of money, police said.

He was later found unharmed in the area of Interstate 495 and I-95.

The man’s vehicle and a relative’s vehicle were also stolen from the home.

No physical injuries to any of the other victims were reported.

Laurel police ask anyone who might have information on the case to call them at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.