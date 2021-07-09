Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Prince George’s hits 70% vaccination rate for adults

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 9:40 AM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19: 70% of those age 18 and over are vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Hitting this milestone, which was officially achieved on July 4, is a big step toward declaring the County’s freedom from the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a Friday news release.

“As we continue our efforts to make sure that every eligible resident is protected from COVID, we are determined to not only emerge from this pandemic better prepared for the next public health crisis, but also grow and thrive as a stronger, healthier community.”

Prince George’s vaccine canvassing program is being cited as a key reason for success.

Canvassers knocked on 189,000 doors, made 1.2 million calls and sent 509,000 texts in Phase II of the program, which ended June 30, according to the county.

Combined with Phase I, canvassers have knocked on 284,000 doors since April 22, exceeding the program’s goal, the news release said.

“We know that many members of our community faced barriers in getting the vaccine. Our program succeeded in large part by getting our teams out into the community and not waiting for residents to come to us,” Alsobrooks said.

With Phase II now over in the county, so ends door-to-door visits, but officials said they will still try to reach residents by phone.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

