2-alarm fire displaces 14 people in Landover

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 1:30 PM

A two-alarm fire broke out in Landover, Maryland, on Wednesday morning, engulfing three homes, displacing 14 people and sending one firefighter to the hospital.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Catesby Terrace around 6:15 a.m. and found smoke coming out of a two-story rowhouse.

The fire extended through the roof and eventually to two more townhomes.

Nine adults and five kids were displaced, officials said.

There were no injuries, but one Prince George’s County firefighter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Fire investigators are still working the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

