2-alarm fire displaces 14 people in Landover

A two-alarm fire broke out in Landover, Maryland, on Wednesday morning, engulfing three homes, displacing 14 people and sending one firefighter to the hospital.

More from 1000 Catesby Ter: Fire is out. Fire Investigators on scene. @PGCountyOEM assisting at least 9 adults & 5 juveniles displaced. 1 #PGFD member transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/ylOl0JyPKh — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 7, 2021

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Catesby Terrace around 6:15 a.m. and found smoke coming out of a two-story rowhouse.

The fire extended through the roof and eventually to two more townhomes.

Nine adults and five kids were displaced, officials said.

There were no injuries, but one Prince George’s County firefighter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Fire investigators are still working the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire happened.