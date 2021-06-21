CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » U.Md. criminology student killed…

U.Md. criminology student killed in Chicago identified

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

June 21, 2021, 9:03 AM

The University of Maryland identified a researcher killed in downtown Chicago over the weekend.

Anat Kimchi, 31, was a doctoral student studying criminology.

University officials sent a letter explaining the death to the faculty, staff and student community, Gary La Free, chair and professor of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said in an email.

Dear CCJS community:

It is with great sadness that we share news regarding the tragic loss of one of our own.  Anat Kimchi (ABD, Flagship Fellow) was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon in Chicago in what looks to be a random attack.  We do not have any details yet about pending arrangements or plans to celebrate Anat’s life and contribute to her memory, but we will share information with you as soon as it is available.  Anat was already a notably accomplished scholar, but more importantly she was a remarkable woman who was beloved by friends and family.   Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

We also understand that this news is shocking and traumatic.  If you feel the need to talk with someone about this tragic development, please contact the University of Maryland Counseling Center Support line at:  Counseling Center Crisis Support Line: (301) 314-7651.”

Chicago police found Kimchi lying on a sidewalk in the city’s Loop District at South Wacker Drive, suffering from two stab wounds to the upper back, around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said she was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Tribune, a witness told police the attacker may have thrown a knife into the Chicago River. Police believe the suspect is homeless.

According to NBC Washington, a man was hiding in the shrubs, pulled a knife and stabbed Kimchi in the neck. Much of the crime was captured on security camera video, but it has not been released by police.

The student was in town for personal reasons, the Tribune reported.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

