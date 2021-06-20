CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Maryland woman stabbed to death on Chicago street

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 11:44 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a suspect in the stabbing death of a Maryland woman on a downtown street remains at large.

The 31-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, was walking Saturday afternoon along Wacker Drive in the Loop business district when she was attacked.

Police Supt. David Brown says the woman’s attacker is believed to be a homeless man. He says investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and at least one witness is cooperating with investigators.

Brown declined to provide details about the victim, saying police were working to notify her family Brown described the location of the attack as secluded and not a well-traveled area.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

