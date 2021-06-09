Parents get chance to ask questions about Prince George’s County fall school plans

More than 20,000 people dialed in Wednesday to ask Prince George's County, Maryland, schools CEO Dr. Monica Goldson about fall school plans -- especially about the limited virtual learning option.

Seven hundred virtual learning slots for middle and high school students are available in the fall, and Goldson said that if a COVID-19 vaccine does not become available for children under the age of 12, virtual learning can continue after the first semester.

“If we’re able to receive the vaccine for children under the age of 12, before the first semester concludes, then we will end virtual learning in January and students will be returned to in-person learning for spring semester,” Goldson said.

The new PGCPS specialty program is designed for those who thrive in an online learning environment. It will combine synchronous and asynchronous instruction. The school system said the program will focus on the core content areas with limited elective course offerings.

“We’re offering it because we believe that we now have a cadre of students and an amazing teaching staff that can help to do another form of teaching and learning,” Goldson said in a video address Tuesday.

Goldson said the expectation is that students will remain in their original choice — virtual or in-person learning — until the conclusion of the first semester.

Goldson said that conversations continue about virtual option for pre-K, and that while a virtual learning plan had been submitted for K-12, the Maryland State Department of Education did not have a provision for pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds.

“So we’re working through those next steps. And then we will definitely communicate to our community” once a plan is made, Goldson said. “For right now we have them coming in person,” she added, saying that students in that group “really do a lot better when they are in person.”

Goldson said students returning to the classroom would have an experience like what “they might remember as normal.”

“They’ll be able to change classes; they will be with their friends in the cafeteria. But there will be several opportunities throughout the day to reinforce safe hygiene, (such as) washing of hands. And we’ll continue to adhere to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” she said.

Goldson said that she expects athletic activities to resume in the fall. Children whose families are picking the virtual option can still participate in athletic programs, but parents will have to make sure their child has transportation to get to school.

The conference call also polled participants, who wanted a virtual back-to-school night (70%) and printed report cards (77%).

